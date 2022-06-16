$60M Catalyst Sale Gutted Company, Del. Investor Suit Says

By Jeff Montgomery (June 16, 2022, 5:21 PM EDT) -- A Catalyst Biosciences Inc. stockholder group has sued the company's directors for selling all its viable assets and keeping investors in the dark about plans for the $60 million in proceeds, claiming in a Delaware Chancery Court suit the board repeatedly breached its fiduciary duty. The suit, led by JDS1 LLC — an interest of investor Julian D. Singer — coincides with a board slate proxy fight launched by Singer and his allies that seeks to bring three new independent members to Catalyst's staggered-term board and convert all director seats to one-year terms. According to the suit, Catalyst recently "gutted" the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS