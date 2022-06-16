'Big Bang Theory' Star Sues Over Fake CBD Endorsement

By Lauren Berg (June 16, 2022, 9:48 PM EDT) -- Mayim Bialik, known for her role on the "Big Bang Theory," claims dozens of websites and online markets are attaching her name to CBD products without her permission to create the false impression she endorses the products, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday in Florida federal court. Bialik, who holds a Ph.D. in neuroscience, is known for her work on "Blossom," "Jeopardy!" and other television shows, and puts a significant amount of thought into who can use her name and likeness to make sure her name is not associated with products or companies she doesn't support, according to the complaint....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS