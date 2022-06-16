Sotomayor Says Supreme Court Is Not A 'Training Ground'

By Jimmy Hoover (June 16, 2022, 6:06 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court settles the law of the land — it's not a "training ground for lawyers," Justice Sonia Sotomayor said Thursday. So before arguing their first case in the nation's top court, advocates should look within their soul and ask, "Am I truly ready?" she said. Justice Sotomayor gave that stern warning to an audience of young lawyers at the left-leaning American Constitution Society's annual convention in Washington. It was in response to a question from the moderator about the lack of diversity among high court advocates. Initially, Justice Sotomayor insisted that, like the institution itself, it will take...

