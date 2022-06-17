Georgia Nurse Says She Was Fired For Reporting Harassment

By Kelcey Caulder (June 17, 2022, 5:43 PM EDT) -- A travel nurse claims in a new lawsuit in Georgia federal court that she was fired from a contract with the Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale County Health Departments after reporting that she was sexually harassed by a supervisor. In a complaint filed Thursday, Shareanna Britton said she was fired as a travel nurse working with the health departments on Aug. 31, 2020, 10 days after reporting that her supervisor subjected her to inappropriate sexual comments and touched her inappropriately without her consent. Her firing broke a four-week contract she'd signed to work with the departments from Aug. 30 to Sep. 26,...

