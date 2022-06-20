At Federal Circuit, ITC Backs Its E-Cigarette Import Ban

By Andrew Karpan (June 20, 2022, 2:58 PM EDT) -- Lawyers from the U.S. International Trade Commission are telling judges on the Federal Circuit to reject a legal bid by Philip Morris to beat a ban on bringing its IQOS-branded vape products into the U.S. after they were found to be knockoffs. Filed Friday, the brief from the trade commission defended last year's ruling from the ITC's judges that had blocked the tobacco giant from importing those IQOS-branded products, after judges on the commission agreed the products ripped off similar patent-protected products sold by rival R.J. Reynolds, the second-largest tobacco company in the world next to Altria, which operates Philip Morris....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS