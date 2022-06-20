Ireland Court Throws Out Insurance Reform Judicial Review

By Martin Croucher (June 20, 2022, 4:53 PM BST) -- An Irish court has rejected a legal challenge by a hospital cleaner against the application of new personal injury guidelines, which were introduced in Ireland last year as part of a sweeping insurance reform program. The High Court of Ireland denied the claim on Friday by hospital worker Tara Wolfe, who had sought to challenge the way her injuries were valued by the Personal Injuries Assessment Board. The board had recommended a compensation award of €11,000 ($11,600) for Wolfe, who injured her back and shoulder in an accident at work in 2018. But Wolfe said there was little transparency on...

