Sheeran To Get £1M Costs In 'Shape Of You' Copyright Suit

By Silvia Martelli (June 21, 2022, 2:54 PM BST) -- Ed Sheeran won £916,000 ($1.2 million) to cover costs after he prevailed in a lawsuit that alleged he had copied another band with his hit "Shape of You," despite claims he withheld evidence, a London court ruled Tuesday. High Court Judge Antony Zacaroli said that the singer's conduct, both before and during the proceedings, is not such that he should be deprived of his right to recover costs for the litigation, as established by the common rule. The High Court ruled in April that the pop star had not "deliberately or subconsciously" copied the hook of a lesser-known grime track when...

