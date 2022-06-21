Justin Bieber's Wife Faces TM Suit Over New Skincare Co.

By Tiffany Hu (June 21, 2022, 8:34 PM EDT) -- The wife of pop star Justin Bieber was hit with a trademark lawsuit on Tuesday accusing her of launching her new beauty brand "Rhode" even after allegedly trying — and failing — to secure trademark rights from a fashion brand of the same name that says it "simply cannot compete with her immense fame and following." In a lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court, Rhode-NYC LLC alleges that model and influencer Hailey Rhode Bieber's Rhode skincare line is infringing its trademarks on Rhode, a fashion brand formed in 2013 by former college roommates Purna Khatau and Phoebe Vickers. The suit also...

