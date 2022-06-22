BREAKING: Georgia Biz Court Judge Resigns

By Rosie Manins (June 22, 2022, 5:49 PM EDT) -- The founding judge of Georgia's only statewide business court resigned on Wednesday after about two and a half years on the job, but plans to stay with the court until his replacement is appointed. Georgia State-wide Business Court Judge Walter W. Davis handed his resignation to Gov. Brian Kemp's office late Wednesday afternoon. He is the court's only judge. Judge Davis was a partner at Jones Day in Atlanta when appointed to the court, and had worked for about 18 years at the BigLaw firm. His extensive experience litigating in business courts nationwide, including in the Delaware Court of Chancery, helped...

