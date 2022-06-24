Dobbs May Cast Shadow On Gay Rights, Birth Control Cases

Law360 (June 24, 2022, 4:53 PM EDT) -- As other conservative U.S. Supreme Court justices sought to blunt a political firestorm by emphasizing that their decision to overturn women's constitutional abortion rights on Friday was not an attack on other rights, like those protecting same-sex couples, Justice Clarence Thomas made it clear that the door should be wide open."I agree that '[n]othing in [the Court's] opinion should be understood to cast doubt on precedents that do not concern abortion,'" Justice Thomas wrote in his concurring opinion. "For that reason, in future cases, we should reconsider all of this Court's substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell" - cases in which the court respectively recognized constitutional rights to contraception, same-sex intimacy, and same-sex marriage.Those rights would be unlikely to survive the legal test that the high court's conservative majority used to reach their 6-3 opinion overturning Roe v. Wade on Friday, scholars and advocates said."He's just telling the truth, where the others were trying to limit the damage," said Lawrence Gostin, a Georgetown Law professor who directs the O'Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law. "The Supreme Court realizes how bitterly controversial this is."This was an unusually problematic case for the high court. A draft of the opinion in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health was leaked and published by Politico in May, prompting protests outside of justices' homes. An armed man was arrested near the home of Justice Brett Kavanaugh, reportedly intent on killing the justice over the leaked draft.In his concurring opinion on Friday, Justice Kavanaugh wrote that the court did not intend to touch its other decisions that recognize rights to same-sex marriage, interracial marriage, or contraception. "I emphasize what the Court today states: Overruling Roe does not mean the overruling of those precedents," he wrote.Cary Franklin, faculty director of the UCLA Law Center on Reproductive Health, Law, and Policy, did not find those words convincing."I would not take that to the bank, and here's why: [The opinion] articulates a doctrinal test for figuring out what liberty rights are that would absolutely undermine its decisions in those other cases," she said.The test considers whether a liberty right is mentioned or implied in the Constitution or otherwise enshrined in U.S. "history and tradition." Abortion, the justices concluded, was not."Well, that is even more true of same-sex marriage, for instance," Franklin said. "Has the right of two people of the same sex to marry one another been protected throughout American history, and is it deeply rooted in our legal tradition? No, it is not."--This is a developing story

For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.