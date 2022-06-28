Reform EU Tax Law, Venture Capital Experts Urge MPs

By Alex Davidson (June 28, 2022, 12:58 PM BST) -- Venture capital experts have urged a group of MPs to push the government to amend European Union legislation that would deter retail investors from investing in high-risk companies if left intact. The House of Commons Treasury Committee was told on Monday that the Treasury must drop a clause from national tax law which, in April 2025, would trigger the removal of income tax relief for individual investors in venture capital trusts —who are investing in growth industries. "Our understanding is that the Treasury intends to address this issue before the end of 2023, but it is too late," Christiana Stewart-Lockhart, director...

