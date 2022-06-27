BREAKING: Louisiana Abortion Ban Blocked, For Now

By Hannah Albarazi (June 27, 2022, 2:02 PM EDT) -- Abortion remained legal in Louisiana on Monday after a state court granted a temporary restraining order against bans on the procedure that took effect in the state immediately after the U.S. Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade. Louisiana state Judge Robin M. Giarrusso temporarily blocked Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and the state's health department from implementing or enforcing the so-called trigger laws criminalizing abortion in the state. A women's health clinic and the reproductive health advocacy group Medical Students for Choice sued the state on Monday claiming Louisiana's trigger laws are unconstitutionally vague. June Medical Services is represented by the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS