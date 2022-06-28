Restaurateur Gets 2 Years In 1st COVID Loan Fraud Case

By Alex Baldwin (June 28, 2022, 7:26 PM BST) -- A former pizza shop owner was sentenced to two years in prison for seeking a COVID-19 relief loan after shuttering his business, marking the first successful criminal prosecution of Bounce Back loan fraud. Abdulrazag Zagroba, 54, received a 24-month sentence and was disqualified from acting as a director of a U.K. business for seven years by the Manchester Crown Court, the Insolvency Service said Monday. The case marks the Insolvency Service's first successful conviction of a Bounce Back loan fraudster since the scheme was introduced in May 2020, the agency said. "COVID loans were designed to support viable businesses during the...

