Broker Gets OK To Appeal £9.7M Tax Fraud Case

By Alex Baldwin (July 5, 2022, 4:00 PM BST) -- A London court has ordered a financial broker to pay liquidators £9.7 million ($11.5 million) in a carbon-credit tax fraud lawsuit after dismissing most of their claims in March, but gave the broker permission to appeal. The High Court dropped 11 of the 15 claims brought by liquidators from Grant Thornton LLP against Tradition Financial Services, but ordered the brokerage to pay £8.55 million and £1.2 million for the two remaining claims, according to an order filed on June 27 and recently made public. The latest order was handed down after a third judgment in the case in March, which found that...

