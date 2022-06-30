NY AG Atty Says No 'Bad Blood' In Eviction Law Firm Suit

By Grace Dixon (June 30, 2022, 8:56 PM EDT) -- The New York Attorney General's Office told a New York state court that the "past bad blood" that real estate law firm Balsamo Rosenblatt & Hall PC alleges is undergirding a deceptive rent collection practices suit simply does not exist. Attorney General Letitia James' office urged a New York Supreme Court in a memo and affidavit filed Wednesday to ax a bevy of affirmative defenses and counterclaims leveled by the firm in response to claims that it neglected to adequately review eviction cases and brought unnecessary legal actions against tenants. James' office disputed the firm's central allegation that it has been targeted...

