Jackson Sworn In As 1st Black Woman On High Court

By Khorri Atkinson (June 30, 2022, 1:22 PM EDT) -- Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on Thursday became the U.S. Supreme Court's newest justice, a historic move that makes her the first Black woman to serve on the high court in its 232-year history. Justice Jackson, 51, replaced now-retired Justice Stephen Breyer, a key member of the U.S. Supreme Court's liberal bloc since he joined in 1994. Justice Breyer officially left the high court at noon Thursday. The new justice took the oaths, administered by Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Breyer, to become the institution's 116th justice. "I am pleased to welcome Justice Jackson to the court and to our common calling," the chief justice said at the...

