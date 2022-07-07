Deloitte Legal Hires Financial Regulatory Pro in London

By Ashish Sareen (July 7, 2022, 4:49 PM BST) -- Deloitte Legal has hired a specialist in financial services regulation to its team in London to help clients adapt to an "ever-changing" regulatory environment. Clare Jenkinson — who joined the firm on July 4 after eight years in-house at HSBC Bank — has been recruited to help advise clients on day-to-day regulatory matters, large-scale projects with a regulatory component and transactions. Jake Ghanty, head of the financial regulation legal advisory practice at Deloitte Legal, told Law360 on Wednesday that the firm's clients are dealing with a lot of regulatory change in the U.K. and are also still having to manage the impact of...

