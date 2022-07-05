A&O Guides UBS Trustee On £500M Pension Deal

By Martin Croucher (July 5, 2022, 2:55 PM BST) -- Investment bank UBS has offloaded another £500 million ($600 million) in pension liabilities to insurer Zurich Assurance Ltd. in a deal advised by Allen & Overy LLP and other firms. The deal, announced on Monday, is an extension to a £1.4 billion transaction agreed with the insurer in 2020 and covers two thirds of the defined benefit liabilities of UBS. The transaction is known as a longevity swap and protects the company against the risk of its scheme members living longer than expected. "Through close collaboration with the scheme's existing counterparties we were able to secure attractive pricing and terms in what...

