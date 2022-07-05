Gov't Eyes Reform Of Personal Insolvency Legislation

By Dawood Fakhir (July 5, 2022, 6:20 PM BST) -- The government agency that oversees liquidations and restructuring is planning a review of the legal framework governing the personal insolvency process to determine whether an overhaul is needed since four decades have passed since the last reforms. The Insolvency Service launched a consultation on Tuesday seeking feedback from people in England and Wales who have faced insolvency proceedings to see how the system is coping with current problems. Martin Callanan, a minister in the Business Department, said it was only right to find out how effective the current personal insolvency framework is because it has been in place for many years....

