EU Court Partially Revives French TM For Football Award

By Silvia Martelli (July 6, 2022, 3:44 PM BST) -- A European Union court has annulled the revocation of the Ballon d'Or trademark for entertainment services, finding on Wednesday that the broadcasting of the yearly ceremony of the award for best soccer player counts as entertainment. The General Court said that the bloc's Intellectual Property Office made a legal error when, in 2021, it revoked Les Éditions P. Amaury's trademark for the Ballon d'Or — which translates to golden ball — in entertainment services. Éditions P. Amaury is a French media group. The EUIPO wrongly found that the award ceremony for the Ballon d'Or did not fall within the definition of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS