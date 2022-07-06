CFTC Commissioner Calls $6M BNP Deal 'Missed Opportunity'

By Al Barbarino (July 6, 2022, 3:31 PM EDT) -- The Commodity Futures Trading Commission levied a $6 million fine against BNP Paribas for allegedly failing to properly report swap transactions over a more than five-year period, but Commissioner Caroline D. Pham called it a missed opportunity to enforce a culture of compliance by holding management accountable. From 2016 through at least 2021, BNP failed to report more than 6,000 swap transactions with individuals located in the U.S. to a swap data repository as required under CFTC regulations and rules governing commodities markets, according to a settlement order finalized Tuesday. Among additional findings, BNP also entered into more than 3 million swap transactions...

