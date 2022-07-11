Trial For G4S Market Fraud Investors' Suit Will Be Split

By Sophia Dourou (July 11, 2022, 3:18 PM BST) -- An investors' lawsuit against private security giant G4S PLC over a government overcharging scandal is sufficiently "elaborate and complex" that it should be dealt with in a split trial, a London court has ruled. Judge Sarah Falk has found that an initial trial should deal with the right of 98 shareholders to sue G4S as well as issues such as whether the company misled investors, according to a June 30 High Court case management decision that has recently been made public. A second trial would deal with other questions, including damages. "I am not persuaded that a single trial is either realistic...

