AstraZeneca Gets Seroquel Pay-For-Delay Case Cut In Half

By Bryan Koenig (July 7, 2022, 6:15 PM EDT) -- An estimated $107 million value tradeoff is not enough to make an alleged pay-for-delay deal between AstraZeneca and a generic drugmaker anticompetitive, a Delaware federal judge said Tuesday in effectively cutting in half the antitrust claims from drug wholesalers, retailers and health plans. Of the two underlying deals that allegedly anticompetitively staved off generic competition to AstraZeneca's brand antipsychotic Seroquel XR, U.S. District Judge Colm F. Connolly said only one potentially created standing to sue under U.S. antitrust law. In a 74-page decision that also nixed some state law claims, Judge Connolly drew one key distinction between a patent infringement litigation...

