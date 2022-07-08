Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Convicted Dallas Developer Tests Bribery Finding At 5th Circ.

By Emma Whitford (July 8, 2022, 8:07 PM EDT) -- A Fifth Circuit panel on Friday appeared skeptical of Dallas real estate developer Ruel Hamilton's interpretation of a federal bribery statute, saying one of his central arguments seeking to vacate an eight-year sentence requires considering "extras" beyond the text.

Counsel for Hamilton, who was convicted in 2021 of bribing two former members of Dallas' City Council, argued that a violation of 18 U.S. Code §666 requires a quid pro quo, or a gift in exchange for a specific act. But Hamilton's jury was given the wrong definition of Section 666, Paul Clement of Clement & Murphy PLLC said.

A panel of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!