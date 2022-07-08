Dental Practices Score Partial Virus Coverage Win

By Celeste Bott (July 8, 2022, 4:14 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge has ruled that an insurance carrier was wrong to limit dental practices with offices across the country to a single payment of $25,000 for disease contamination coverage, saying each government shutdown order in 10 states and jurisdictions they operated in were separate occurrences that should have triggered coverage. Dental Experts LLC and other affiliated dental practices in 10 states and jurisdictions were forced to stop nonessential operations under various government orders connected to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the suit, which Massachusetts Bay Insurance Co. removed to the Northern District of Illinois in October 2020. Dental Experts...

