Irish Lawmakers Urge Empowering Personal Injury Board

By Dawood Fakhir (July 8, 2022, 5:35 PM BST) -- A committee of Irish lawmakers has recommended promptly passing a bill that will empower a public body in assessing the value of personal injury claims to reduce pressure on and litigation costs for insurers, while also trimming the cost of premiums for policyholders. The Irish Parliament's Joint Committee on Enterprise, Trade and Employment published a report on Thursday on a bill to update the Personal Injuries Assessment Board. Maurice Quinlivan, the committee's chairperson, urged swift passage of the bill and said it would be an important step in transforming personal injury claims. "The rates of litigation are still too high, and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS