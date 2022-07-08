Hill Dickinson Advises SPAC Spritus Mundi On London Float

By Dawood Fakhir (July 8, 2022, 3:55 PM BST) -- Special-purpose acquisition company Spiritus Mundi PLC, led by Hill Dickinson LLP, launched its initial public offering on the London Stock Exchange on Friday after receiving regulatory approval from the Financial Conduct Authority. The blank-check company, which disclosed its intention for an initial public offering in November 2021, will raise funds by selling more than 49,000,000 ordinary shares to investors. The company will trade on the main market for listed securities of the LSE under the ticker symbol "SPMU." SPACs, or blank-check companies, normally raise money through their own IPOs in order to acquire a private business and take it public, usually...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS