BREAKING: Ex-CIA Coder Found Guilty In WikiLeaks Case

By Pete Brush (July 13, 2022, 4:12 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal jury on Wednesday convicted former CIA programmer Joshua Schulte of espionage for stealing government hacking secrets and feeding them to WikiLeaks to get back at coworkers, rejecting Schulte's contention that he was an innocent bystander targeted as a scapegoat. The 12-member jury needed four days of deliberations to deliver their verdict in a trial before U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman that opened on June 14. The former CIA programmer was convicted in Manhattan federal court on nine criminal counts, including illegally gathering defense secrets, transmitting them to WikiLeaks and unlawfully covering his digital tracks in a course...

