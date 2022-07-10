Uphill Insurance Battle For Depp Defamation Suit, Experts Say

By Shawn Rice (July 10, 2022, 6:32 PM EDT) -- Amber Heard's insurer wants out of paying for her loss in a highly publicized defamation lawsuit brought by her ex-husband Johnny Depp, according to a California federal suit, with insurance experts saying the actress faces an uphill battle overcoming California policy that bars coverage for intentional acts. New York Marine and General Insurance Co. told the Central District of California on Friday that it isn't responsible under a policy issued to Heard to help pay for a jury verdict entered in favor of the Pirates of the Caribbean star over critical public statements made by the actress following the pair's divorce....

