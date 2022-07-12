Pfizer, Moderna Face New IP Litigation Over COVID Vaccines

By Jasmin Jackson (July 12, 2022, 7:05 PM EDT) -- Pfizer and Moderna on Tuesday were targeted in another round of patent suits by rival Alnylam Pharmaceuticals over their COVID-19 vaccines, months after Alnylam claimed the vaccines ripped off a different aspect of its "breakthrough" biotechnology in related litigation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. hit Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. with separate complaints in Delaware federal court, contending that their coronavirus vaccines infringe Alnylam's patent — U.S. Patent No. 11,382,979 — covering biotechnology that helps deliver antibodies to cells. Alnylam argues that Pfizer and Moderna ripped off its invention that forms lipid nanoparticles, or LNPs, that can deliver vaccines in a way that...

