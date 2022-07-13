Accountants Fined For 'Serious' Laura Ashley Audit Breaches

By Joel Poultney (July 13, 2022, 1:00 PM BST) -- The accounting watchdog said on Wednesday that it has fined chartered accounting firm UHY Hacker Young LLP and one of its partners for "serious breaches" in its audit of Laura Ashley, the home furnishings chain that went into administration in 2020. The Financial Reporting Council said it had fined UHY £217,500 ($259,200) for its failure to "obtain reasonable assurance" about whether the financial statements of Laura Ashley Holdings PLC between 2018 and 2019 were free from material misstatement. The FRC reduced the penalty from £300,000 after the company cooperated with the regulator. Martin Jones, an audit engagement partner at the firm, was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS