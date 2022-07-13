Norwegian Cruise Biz Kicks Off Trial Over Sunk €36.8M Deal

By Ronan Barnard (July 13, 2022, 7:18 PM BST) -- A Norwegian cruise company said at trial Wednesday that its €36.8 million ($37.1 million) shipbuilding deal failed because the Spanish shipyard may have gone over budget on a luxury liner it was building for a different company. Havila Kystruten AS launched the High Court trial for its lawsuit against insurer Abarca Compania De Seguros SA and Spanish shipbuilder Hijos de J. Barreras SA over the failed deal, saying the yard could not terminate the agreement by "pulling the right out of its back pocket." "It seems to be the yard's position that it can take the right to cancel, put it...

