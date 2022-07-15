Illegal Lender Blocked From FCA Legal Action

By Joanne Faulkner (July 15, 2022, 5:04 PM BST) -- A judge refused on Friday to allow a convicted illegal moneylender to contest efforts by the country's financial regulator to remove fees registered against four clients' properties after he took ownership of their homes when they could not pay their debt. Simon Gleeson, sitting as a judge at the High Court, said the attempt by Dharam Gopee to be added to a remedial injunction application was "without merit." There is "no basis" to add him as a defendant, the judge said. Thirteen of Gopee's companies, which are now controlled by liquidators, do not contest the Financial Conduct Authority's move to cancel...

