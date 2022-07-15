CIT Affirms Penalty Duties On Kazakh Silicon

By Nicole Rosenthal (July 15, 2022, 5:32 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade found that the U.S. Department of Commerce rightfully penalized Kazakh silicon metal producers with steep duties on their products, ruling that the companies' responses to an investigation questionnaire were submitted late and without an approved extension. Judge Leo M. Gordon ruled Thursday that, as mandatory respondents, Tau-Ken Temir LLP and JSC NMC Tau-Ken Samruk did not formally request more time to submit additional questionnaire answers in a countervailing duty investigation before the deadline. The judge ruled that Commerce justly denied the addition of the submitted answers despite having submitted a minimal written extension before the...

