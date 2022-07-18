Indian Investment Firm Launches $90M Loan Fight Trial

By Ronan Barnard (July 18, 2022, 8:20 PM BST) -- An Indian investment company began its trial Monday against its Thailand-based bank, saying the lender had undervalued its autopart manufacturing subsidiary by over $100 million when it took it over after an alleged default on a $90 million loan. Lawyers for ABT Investments (India) Private Ltd. told the High Court that its subsidiary Sakthi Global Auto Holdings Ltd. was undervalued as collateral following an alleged default on a $90 million loan agreement with two companies in the Aapico group. Singapore-based Aapico Investment Pte. Ltd. and Aapico Hitech Public Co. Ltd. — a manufacturing company listed in Thailand — have defended the...

