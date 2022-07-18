Calif. Appeals Court Tosses Pot Co.'s Malpractice Suit

By Sam Reisman (July 18, 2022, 5:55 PM EDT) -- A California state appeals court on Friday upheld the dismissal of a cannabis entrepreneur's malpractice suit against his former lawyers at Selan Law Firm, saying the one-year statute of limitations had expired before he brought his action. In an unpublished 14-page decision, a three-judge appellate panel said that plaintiff James Lee, one of the founders of cannabis venture Gold Coast, had waited too long to bring his lawsuit against his onetime attorneys for alleged malpractice. "The allegations of the complaint can support only one reasonable conclusion: Lee suspected, or reasonably should have suspected, Selan engaged in the allegedly wrongful conduct more...

