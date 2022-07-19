UK Court Permits Service By NFT, Tearing Down Legal Hurdle

By Richard Crump (July 19, 2022, 8:24 PM BST) -- A London court's recent decision to let a claimant use a nonfungible token, or NFT, to serve his lawsuit seeking to recover $2.1 million in stolen cryptocurrency has opened the door to the service of other legal proceedings by distributed ledger technology. High Court Judge William Trower ruled in an interim relief hearing in June that Italian engineer and businessman Fabrizio D'Aloia could use the alternative method to put an anonymous defendant on notice of his suit. D'Aloia, the founder of online gambling company Microgame, alleged that he was tricked into transferring his digital assets to a fraudulent Hong Kong-registered company...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS