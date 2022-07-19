Senate Confirms Illinois, Colorado District Judges

By James Arkin (July 19, 2022, 4:08 PM EDT) -- The Senate on Tuesday voted in bipartisan fashion to confirm district court judges for Colorado and Illinois, bringing the total number of federal judge confirmations since President Joe Biden took office to 72. The Senate voted 58-36 to confirm U.S. Magistrate Judge Nina Nin-Yuen Wang to the District of Colorado, with nine Republicans supporting her confirmation. The chamber also voted 53-45 to confirm Nancy L. Maldonado, a partner at Miner Barnhill & Galland PC, to the Northern District of Illinois. Four Republicans supported her confirmation. Wang is the first judicial confirmation to the Northern District of Illinois since Biden took office,...

