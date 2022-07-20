Ex-Clinic COO's FCA Suit Trimmed, But Heads For Trial

By Adam Lidgett (July 20, 2022, 7:16 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge refused to let an orthopedic clinic out of certain parts of a former executive's False Claims Act suit, sending numerous claims to trial, including kickback claims relating to billing codes and referral agreements. U.S. District Judge Clay D. Land on Tuesday issued a sprawling order partially granting and partially denying a host of summary judgment motions in Athens Orthopedic Clinic PA's former Chief Operating Officer Rebecca Hockaday's suit against her former employer. While Judge Land left many claims for trial, he first had strong words, saying the summary judgment briefing was "scattered and often disorganized." He added...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS