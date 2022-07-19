Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Mega Millions Winner Says 'Lottery Lawyer' Hid 'Red Flags'

By Rachel Scharf (July 19, 2022, 7:19 PM EDT) -- "Lottery Lawyer" Jason Kurland stole from a South Carolina-based client and concealed key information as he invested portions of her $1.5 billion Mega Millions payday in risky small business loans, diamonds and racehorses, the jackpot winner told a Brooklyn federal jury Tuesday.

A former insurance underwriter testifying pseudonymously as "Beth Smith" said she and her husband retained Kurland in 2018 after she won the largest single jackpot in history. Kurland, formerly a partner at Rivkin Radler LLP, is on trial before U.S. District Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis for allegedly pilfering from lottery-winner clients and funneling millions of their dollars into his...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!