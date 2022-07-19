Mega Millions Winner Says 'Lottery Lawyer' Hid 'Red Flags'

By Rachel Scharf (July 19, 2022, 7:19 PM EDT) -- "Lottery Lawyer" Jason Kurland stole from a South Carolina-based client and concealed key information as he invested portions of her $1.5 billion Mega Millions payday in risky small business loans, diamonds and racehorses, the jackpot winner told a Brooklyn federal jury Tuesday. A former insurance underwriter testifying pseudonymously as "Beth Smith" said she and her husband retained Kurland in 2018 after she won the largest single jackpot in history. Kurland, formerly a partner at Rivkin Radler LLP, is on trial before U.S. District Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis for allegedly pilfering from lottery-winner clients and funneling millions of their dollars into his...

