EU Insurers Tackling 'Silent' Online Insurance Threats

By Martin Croucher (July 20, 2022, 2:43 PM BST) -- European insurers are already removing so-called silent cyber-risks from their portfolios, a trade body has said, as regulators have begun to push the sector toward addressing ambiguous policy wording. Insurance Europe said on Tuesday that it supported proposals by the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority to impose a "top-down" regulatory fix for the problem. The trade body added that this may present an opportunity for growth in the online insurance market. The sector has become increasingly concerned about the possibility that a standard commercial policy for business interruption or property risk can be construed as also offering cover for losses...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS