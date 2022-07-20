Mont. Pot Co. Investors Who Spent $5M Claim Embezzlement

By Jonathan Capriel (July 20, 2022, 8:21 PM EDT) -- After spending almost $5 million, two investors are suing the former owners of a Montana-based marijuana grow and dispensary business, accusing them of overinflating its value and embezzling from it, according to a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday. Tom and Jerry Reed took full control of MBM Management and Consulting LLC on June 6, 2022, expecting to find roughly $1 million worth of inventory and a crop yield of 250 pounds from the previous year's grow season. "The actual yield, however, was only 16 pounds, and as of the filing of this complaint, they are unable to account for the missing inventory,"...

