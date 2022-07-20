'Lottery Lawyer' Hid Dealings From Rivkin Radler, Chair Says

By Rachel Scharf (July 20, 2022, 6:23 PM EDT) -- The managing partner of Rivkin Radler LLP took the stand Wednesday in the $80 million fraud trial of former partner Jason "Lottery Lawyer" Kurland, telling Brooklyn federal jurors that Kurland never told the firm he was investing client funds in his own businesses and taking referral fees. The government called Evan Krinick on the fifth day of Kurland's trial on charges he funneled millions from lottery-winner clients to small business loan companies he ran on the side with a group of Long Island associates. Krinick testified that Rivkin Radler, a 200-lawyer firm with offices in New York and New Jersey, hired Kurland as...

