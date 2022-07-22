E-Retailer Brüush Oral Care Reveals Plans for $15.3M IPO

By Elaine Briseño (July 22, 2022, 6:27 PM EDT) -- Canadian online electronic toothbrush retailer Brüush Oral Care Inc., advised by Lucosky Brookman LLP and DuMoulin Black LLP, revealed the details of its $15.3 million initial public offering in a Thursday filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company is offering approximately 2.47 million shares at a price of $6.20 a unit. The underwriter for the deal is Aegis Capital Corp, being represented by Kaufman & Canoles PC. The filing did not include a proposed launch date for the IPO. Brüush (pronounced "broosh") sells sonic-powered electric toothbrush kits. The company said in its filing it has experienced recurring net...

