UK Court Revives HMRC's Case Against $4B BlackRock Loan

By Natalie Olivo (July 25, 2022, 6:07 PM EDT) -- A U.K. appeals court revived HM Revenue & Customs' challenge to a $4 billion intercompany loan involving affiliates of global investment giant BlackRock Inc., finding a tribunal didn't properly consider whether unrelated businesses would have agreed to the same transaction. The First-tier Tribunal, Tax Chamber, erred in concluding that BlackRock Holdco 5 LLC, a British subsidiary of U.S. investment company BlackRock Holdco 4 LLC, took a $4 billion loan from its U.S. parent under arm's-length terms, according to the Upper Tribunal's July 19 judgment. Specifically, the lower tribunal — referred to as the FTT — shouldn't have taken into account hypothetical...

