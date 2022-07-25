Online Grocery Biz Investor Seeks $2M In Legal Fees In Del.

By Rose Krebs (July 25, 2022, 4:27 PM EDT) -- An investor is urging the Delaware Chancery Court to order online grocery business Boxed Inc. to pay him $2 million in attorney fees for "substantial benefits" he secured for the company and its stockholders related to a vote on a special purpose acquisition company transaction. In a brief filed Friday, investor Robert Garfield — represented by Smith Katzenstein & Jenkins LLP and Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP — asserted that the fee and expense bid is "fair and reasonable" given awards granted in other cases that resulted in similar benefits. "Several other cases involving similar voting-related benefits have resulted in substantial awards for counsel...

