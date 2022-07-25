UK Chancellor Accused Of Tax Dodging

By Matt Thompson (July 25, 2022, 10:58 PM EDT) -- U.K. Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi used offshore trusts controlled by his family to avoid tax he otherwise would have owed in the U.K., according to documents provided to Law360 by a recognized expert frequently cited by lawmakers across the political spectrum. The allegations involve polling company YouGov, which Zahawi and a business partner founded in 2000. Zahawi's family held shares through a company in Gibraltar, Balshore Investments Ltd., which was owned by a trust controlled by his parents. Tax Policy Associates, a think tank run by former Clifford Chance LLP partner Dan Neidle, has publicly stated that explanations Zahawi provided when questioned on his...

