East London Strip Club Sues Underwriter Over COVID Costs

By Alex Baldwin (August 11, 2022, 5:37 PM BST) -- A strip club in London has accused underwriter Eaton Gate MGU of breaching its policies by not paying out to keep the business afloat during COVID-19 lockdowns, in the latest lawsuit seeking to force payouts on business interruption coverage. A.G.S. Castings Ltd., the owner of adult entertainment venue Whites Gentlemen's Club, argues in a High Court claim that it should have been able to make a successful claim under its insurance policies when it was shuttered in March 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic. The claim was filed June 12 and has recently been made public. Whites is in Whitechapel,...

