Firm Says Insurer Owes $2.3M For Storm Damage Award

By Riley Murdock (July 27, 2022, 6:10 PM EDT) -- A Tennessee risk management firm said Auto-Owners Insurance Co. owes more than $2.3 million in hail and wind damage coverage, claiming in an amended complaint filed Tuesday that the insurer made up reasons to avoid fully paying out a binding appraisal award. The parties established that HailSolve Inc.'s claim was covered and had only disputed how much its losses were worth when they agreed to an appraisal process, the firm said in its complaint. However, Auto-Owners only paid about half the amount the appraisal panel granted to HailSolve and claims to be investigating whether it owes what's left, the firm said....

