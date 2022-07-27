Passenger, Norwegian Cruise Line Settle Sex Assault Suit

By Carolina Bolado (July 27, 2022, 8:33 PM EDT) -- A passenger who sued Norwegian Cruise Line after alleging she was sexually assaulted by a crew member aboard a cruise ship told a Florida federal court Wednesday that she had settled her claims with the company. In a joint stipulation for dismissal, the parties said they had reached a confidential settlement agreement ending the suit and that each would bear its own costs. The plaintiff, a Jane Doe, sought to hold Norwegian liable for the sexual assault she said she endured while on Norwegian's Breakaway on Feb. 20, 2020. She said she went to her cabin at about 7 p.m. and...

